Previous
Stop Motion by zilli
187 / 365

Stop Motion

Stop Motion is an installation which uses changes in lighting and in perspectives, essentially producing a moving sculpture. The reflecting plates cascade from the sky to freeze into a constellation of intriguing objects once on the ground. The successive "freeze frames" constitute chronophotographic images in the tradition of Étienne-Jules Marey (1830-1904), a chronophotography pioneer and influential figure in the history of cinema. Location: Montreal. Color version here: https://365project.org/zilli/zilli/2024-11-20
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
51% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this amazing installation, such fabulous shapes and clarity.
November 21st, 2024  
Beverley ace
Light & space… sooo quiet! Very beautiful
November 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact