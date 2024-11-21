Stop Motion is an installation which uses changes in lighting and in perspectives, essentially producing a moving sculpture. The reflecting plates cascade from the sky to freeze into a constellation of intriguing objects once on the ground. The successive "freeze frames" constitute chronophotographic images in the tradition of Étienne-Jules Marey (1830-1904), a chronophotography pioneer and influential figure in the history of cinema. Location: Montreal. Color version here: https://365project.org/zilli/zilli/2024-11-20