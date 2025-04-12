Sign up
328 / 365
Don't sweat the small stuff!
… and it’s all small stuff. More here:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/170548.Don_t_Sweat_the_Small_Stuff_and_It_s_All_Small_Stuff
Gastón Costelló, sculptor and painter. More here:
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gast%C3%B3n_Castell%C3%B3
12th April 2025
12th Apr 25
2
1
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1092
photos
59
followers
30
following
90% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Red Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
27th April 2025 9:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Gastón Castello? Fabulous sculpture and smiled at your buddy on his shoulder.
April 29th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
@casablanca
Yes, it is.
April 29th, 2025
