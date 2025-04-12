Previous
Don't sweat the small stuff! by zilli
328 / 365

Don't sweat the small stuff!

… and it’s all small stuff. More here: https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/170548.Don_t_Sweat_the_Small_Stuff_and_It_s_All_Small_Stuff

Gastón Costelló, sculptor and painter. More here:
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gast%C3%B3n_Castell%C3%B3
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Zilli~

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Gastón Castello? Fabulous sculpture and smiled at your buddy on his shoulder.
April 29th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
@casablanca Yes, it is.
April 29th, 2025  
