Chocolate babka by zilli
Chocolate babka

What is it?: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Babka
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Zilli~

@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Aimee Ann
Would love to have a slice of that
July 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo very yummy
July 9th, 2025  
