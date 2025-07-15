Previous
“Figure catching a fly” by zilli
“Figure catching a fly”

by David Altmejd, Toronto, 2019

More here: https://storeys.com/new-public-sculpture-yorkville-private-estates-camrost-felcorp/
Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing statute
July 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo interesting… I’ll read about it tomorrow…
July 15th, 2025  
