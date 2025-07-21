Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 397
“When colours and form speak their own language…”
For the artist challenge, Kazimir Malevich:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50974/artist-challenge-kazimir-malevich-begins-now!
About Kazimir Malevich’s Red Square:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Square_(painting)
About Kazimir Malevich’s Black Square:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Square
About Suprematism:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suprematism
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1315
photos
68
followers
35
following
108% complete
View this month »
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Latest from all albums
395
393
522
396
394
523
397
524
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Red Sandbox
Taken
19th July 2025 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
ac-malevich
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close