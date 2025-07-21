Previous
“When colours and form speak their own language…” by zilli
Photo 397

“When colours and form speak their own language…”

For the artist challenge, Kazimir Malevich: https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50974/artist-challenge-kazimir-malevich-begins-now!

About Kazimir Malevich’s Red Square: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Square_(painting)

About Kazimir Malevich’s Black Square: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Square

About Suprematism: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suprematism
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact