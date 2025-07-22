Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 398
Malevich’s Red Square Reimagined
For the artist challenge, Kazimir Malevich:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50974/artist-challenge-kazimir-malevich-begins-now!
About Malevich’s Red Square:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Red_Square_(painting)
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1319
photos
68
followers
35
following
109% complete
View this month »
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
398
Latest from all albums
394
523
395
397
524
398
525
396
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Red Sandbox
Taken
19th July 2025 11:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
ac-malevich
Beverley
ace
Cool
July 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close