The Original Peace Treaty by zilli
The Original Peace Treaty

by Quentin Commanda. Location: Toronto.
1. https://eyesonthestreets.blog/2022/04/04/the-original-peace-treaty/

2. https://youtu.be/zJmpKV9B2z4?si=--q9njck6fvlP9f-
