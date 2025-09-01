Previous
Mundane frames by zilli
Photo 436

Mundane frames

For the eponymous challenge
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Lovely pov and lines.
September 2nd, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
Nice! Thank you for entering the challenge.
September 2nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Super study of lines...great shadows
September 2nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great lines
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact