Artwork in the REM by zilli
Photo 488

Artwork in the REM

REM: Réseau express métropolitain (Metropolitain express network), the metro transit system ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R%C3%A9seau_express_m%C3%A9tropolitain)

More about artworks in the REM here: https://rem.info/en/under-construction/artistic-collaboration#tania
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Zilli~

@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very captivating
December 9th, 2025  
