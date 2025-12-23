Sign up
Previous
Photo 495
Crossing a historic bridge
Victoria Bridge: Inaugurated by the Prince of Wales in 1860…
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Victoria_Bridge_(Montreal)
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
1
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1823
photos
71
followers
36
following
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
scenesoftheroad-81
Diana
ace
Wonderful golden bokeh.
December 25th, 2025
