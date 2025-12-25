Previous
Retro Vintage by zilli
Photo 497

Retro Vintage

Mural at the entrance of a vintage clothing store by wolf.lartiste.

Location: On the “in” street of Saint-Denis: https://www.mtl.org/en/what-to-do/shopping/saint-denis-street-between-gilford-and-roy-streets-montreal
25th December 2025

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
