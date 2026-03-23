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The Queen’s Head by zilli
Photo 558

The Queen’s Head

More here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yehliu
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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