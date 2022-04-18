Previous
Through the bottle. by zimreid
29 / 365

Through the bottle.

Here’s an idea inspired by a photo a saw from a fellow student in class. I’d like to use this in other mediums. But here’s a reminder to self; for that purpose.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Zim Reid

@zimreid
