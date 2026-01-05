Sign up
Previous
5 / 365
Shut up, Heather!!!
Throwback to my birthday weekend when I saw my very first (technically off) Broadway show! Even being thoroughly familiar with the Heathers soundtrack did not prepare me for how crazy and nonstop this show was and I loved every second!!
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
Ziv
@ziv
Hi, I'm Ziv! 💜🖤🩶🤍 🏳️🌈💀🌻📸🎵🌌 Brand new here but I've had a love for photography since I first decided on a whim to take a class in...
365
Pixel 9 Pro
3rd October 2025 7:02pm
broadway
musicals
playbill
heathers
