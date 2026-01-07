Previous
Zig zag by ziv
7 / 365

Zig zag

Every Wednesday a small group of us go to trivia at a brewery inside of an industrial type building and I love just staring at all the different lines and cables and pipes and frames on the ceiling.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Ziv

@ziv
Hi, I'm Ziv! 💜🖤🩶🤍 🏳️‍🌈💀🌻📸🎵🌌 Brand new here but I've had a love for photography since I first decided on a whim to take a class in...
