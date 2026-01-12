Previous
Just like mom by ziv
12 / 365

Just like mom

My two year old really wanted to carry this bag around but it was way too long for him so I trimmed the strap so it fit better. Now he can match me when I carry my similarly styled/colored bag!
Ziv

Photo Details

