Frozen lake sunset by ziv
17 / 365

Frozen lake sunset

Leaving my husband's family's cottage and I loved the soft pastel colors of the start of the sunset peeking through the bare trees by the lake.
18th January 2026 18th Jan 26

Ziv

@ziv
Hi, I'm Ziv!
Photo Details

