30 / 365
30 / 365
Jazz time
It was unseasonably warm tonight so a student jazz group/class was playing outside, had a fun short listen after eating nearby.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
Ziv
@ziv
Hi, I'm Ziv! 💜🖤🩶🤍 🏳️🌈💀🌻📸🎵🌌 Brand new here but I've had a love for photography since I first decided on a whim to take a class in...
30
photos
1
followers
2
following
365
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Tags
music
,
outdoors
