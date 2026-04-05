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Pieces
My toddler's Lego bin has been a great place to retire our older Lego sets to make space for displaying newer ones, and he loves them!
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
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Ziv
@ziv
Hi, I'm Ziv! 💜🖤🩶🤍 🏳️🌈💀🌻📸🎵🌌 Brand new here but I've had a love for photography since I first decided on a whim to take a class in...
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