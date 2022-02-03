Previous
Neighbors cat by znna
34 / 365

Neighbors cat

I sometimes think she lives in our garden. She is perturbed that her nap is once again disturbed by me and my pesky camera aimed at her.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Z_nna

@znna
Currently using an IPhone 13 Pro in this project to learn more about it. In the past, a Nikon D7100 and a Nikon were my...
9% complete

