Previous
Next
Monarch on Pentas by znna
54 / 365

Monarch on Pentas

The butterflies are flying around and the birds are singing. Spring arrived in south Florida.

Using the Nikon D7100 with Nikon 70-300mm lens for this.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Z_nna

@znna
Currently using an IPhone 13 Pro in this project to learn more about it. In the past, a Nikon D7100 and a Nikon D90 were...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise