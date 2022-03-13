Previous
Van Gogh Experience exhibit by znna
72 / 365

Van Gogh Experience exhibit

Enjoyed these projections of the paintings. I continue to be pleased with the low light performance of this iphone
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Lesley ace
I really enjoyed it when it was in Birmingham too.
March 15th, 2022  
