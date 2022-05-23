Sign up
142 / 365
Historic Ybor City Tampa Florida
Out of the garden for a change. Monday afternoon is a quiet time in Ybor City.
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Z_nna
@znna
Currently using an IPhone 13 Pro in this project to learn more about it. In the past, a Nikon D7100 and a Nikon D90 were...
Tags
florida
