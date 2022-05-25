Previous
Ybor City Tampa FL by znna
143 / 365

Ybor City Tampa FL

Actually from yesterday, love to see why the chicken crossed the road in front of us…
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Z_nna

@znna
Currently using an IPhone 13 Pro in this project to learn more about it. In the past, a Nikon D7100 and a Nikon D90 were...
39% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
LOL! That's so sweet!
May 26th, 2022  
