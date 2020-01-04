Previous
Glove by zoeioanidis
2 / 365

Glove

This is a picture of my hand wearing a glove. It's a simple and boring picture
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Zoe Ioanidis

@zoeioanidis
3% complete

