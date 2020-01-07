Previous
Water fountain by zoeioanidis
Water fountain

I took this at Wascana lake a few years ago. I chose it because there's a mix of good and bad things. It can be pretty, but the grey sky and the crane kind of ruin it.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Zoe Ioanidis

@zoeioanidis
