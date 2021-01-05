Previous
Next
Lexie's collar by zoeioanidis
9 / 365

Lexie's collar

I don't know if this counts, I feel like it should because a dog collar is an accessory. This collar belonged to my old dog, Lexie. She died six years ago. I don't dislike anything about this photo, I love anything that reminds me of her.
5th January 2021 5th Jan 21

Zoe Ioanidis

@zoeioanidis
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise