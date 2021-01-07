Previous
Eye drawing by zoeioanidis
11 / 365

Eye drawing

I don't like my hands or eyes so I just took a picture of an eye I drew. The positioning and lighting could be better, but I like it.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Zoe Ioanidis

@zoeioanidis
Photo Details

