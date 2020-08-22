Waiting for some food to pop up

During the low tide in the area of Brittany, people are coming to collect the clams that stay behind when the sea receded. Not only clams stay behind, also hermit crabs and sea snails. The clams spit water and that’s just one way to find them. You need to dig (not too deep) to find a lot.

The seagulls and other birds also wait for the sea to go away so they can find nice crab or other small creature for lunch. The crabs going under the sand but the seagulls find them easily.

The sea can go away for 1km (0.6 miles). It’s an amazing phenomenon. I love seagulls and birds in general. I picture them whenever I can.