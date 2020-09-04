Previous
The lake lighthouse by zoharb
2 / 365

The lake lighthouse

I love lighthouses. Feels like they're showing me the way.

The lighthouse in lake Geneva, Switzerland
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Zohar

@zoharb
Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
September 4th, 2020  
