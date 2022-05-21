received_578273653540682

Previous
by zonnie
Isla Gigantes is located at the ilo-ilo city Philippines. It's also know as Giant island in the Philippines. White sand and very clear water. You can ride the pumpboat for island hopping. It's very relaxing and amazing.
Corazon Busbuso

@zonnie
