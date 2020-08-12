Previous
Next
H-Shield by zoo
5 / 365

H-Shield

A really cool facial recognition product - HShield, for organizations to take attendance in these COVID times. It checks the employees' temperature, and whether the person is wearing a mask. What’s more, it also dispenses sanitizer. And everything is contactless! Check out the product now: https://vashielectricals.com/p/hshield-safety-and-hygiene-kiosk-all-in-one/
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

zoey

@zoo
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise