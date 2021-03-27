Previous
sisters by zorose
5 / 365

sisters

this is my family friend and we took this last weekend she is like a sister to me she is always there for me and all of that i am so grateful to have an amazing person like her to be friend i love her so much like she was my sister
27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Zoe Freund

@zorose
i am a girl who is so grateful for everything that i have because i have been though a rough life so far i have...
1% complete

