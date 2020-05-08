Sign up
3 / 365
Day 3.
Another sunset... ♡
I tried to capture this one as if the branches were the frame but I guess I could have done better...
Thank you for all the comments, favs and all the feedback in general. It means a lot and keeps me going!
8th May 2020
8th May 20
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
branches
,
view
,
lake
,
lamdscape
Jerome
ace
amazing sunset shot!
May 8th, 2020
Santina
another fantastic shot, brava
May 8th, 2020
365/2019
Wymiatasz!!!
May 8th, 2020
