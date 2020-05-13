Sign up
Day 8.
The sky today 😊 I climbed up an old, squeaky, wooden ladder to get to my creepy attic and take this one 😅
13th May 2020
13th May 20
Sue
@zuuus
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
sun
,
clouds
Jerome
Wonderful shot!
I hope you're more careful than me - I fell off a ladder yesterday. I have quite a low back pain.
May 13th, 2020
