Day 8. by zuuus
6 / 365

Day 8.

The sky today 😊 I climbed up an old, squeaky, wooden ladder to get to my creepy attic and take this one 😅
13th May 2020 13th May 20

Sue

@zuuus
Jerome
Wonderful shot!
I hope you're more careful than me - I fell off a ladder yesterday. I have quite a low back pain.
May 13th, 2020  
