Previous
Next
Day 21. by zuuus
8 / 365

Day 21.

It's been a very tough time... And I have a lot of catching up to do...

This one is casual and simple. Nothing special, I know. But it kind of reflects my mood lately.

Take care, everyone!
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Sue

@zuuus
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise