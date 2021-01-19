Previous
19/21 by zuuus
31 / 365

19/21

I've come back to work recently and I haven't really got much time to take photos. I try, tho.

This is how empty my school has been since the second student's "lockdown" in October. I wish they all were back..
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

kali ace
so many teachers on this site! feel for you
January 20th, 2021  
