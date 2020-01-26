Previous
White by zwiemeyer
8 / 365

White

Stepping outside into the snowy wonderland, I wandered around, taking in the beauty of it all. Looking down at the snow, I realized my Doc Martin's were the same color as the snow.
26th January 2020 26th Jan 20

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hi! I'm a 13 year old girl who is into art. My name is Zoe (as you can tell) and I thought I'd do this...
