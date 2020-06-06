Previous
Lazy Day by zwiemeyer
20 / 365

Lazy Day

My dog, Emma, was just laying around and it inspired me to shoot a picture and help it to have some of the whimsy of the dreams she might be having.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hi! I'm a 13 year old girl who is into art. My name is Zoe (as you can tell) and I thought I'd do this...
