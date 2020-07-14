Previous
Prairie Under the Clouds by zwiemeyer
Prairie Under the Clouds

Being in this prairie was such a great experience and although I was only able to capture a fraction of the beauty I saw, I hope this picture connects with you!
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hi! I'm a 13 year old girl who is into art. My name is Zoe (as you can tell) and I thought I'd do this...
