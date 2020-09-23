Previous
Cows! by zwiemeyer
Cows!

Over a vacation, we stayed in a ranch house that had cows in our backyard! This prompted me to take some pictures and do some cow-watching.
Zoe Wiemeyer

Hi! I'm a 13 year old girl who is into art.
