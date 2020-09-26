Previous
Night City Life by zwiemeyer
43 / 365

Night City Life

My mom and I are doing a challenge and today’s theme is something that inspires you. So here it is!
26th September 2020

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hi! I'm a 13 year old girl who is into art. My name is Zoe (as you can tell) and I thought I'd do this...
