Glimmering City by zwiemeyer
45 / 365

Glimmering City

This is my last city pic but my personal favorite. Visiting the city I was struck by this sense of inspiration! I hope you are too!
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hi! I'm a 13 year old girl who is into art. My name is Zoe (as you can tell) and I thought I'd do this...
