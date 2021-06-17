Sign up
58 / 365
Frozen in Time
These cucumbers were frozen in water! I thought it was an interesting subject, so here we are!
17th June 2021
17th Jun 21
Zoe Wiemeyer
@zwiemeyer
Hello! I'm a 14-year-old who has challenged myself before to do 365, but as I was very young at the time, I wasn't able to...
frozen
