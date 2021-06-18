Previous
Frozen Pitcher by zwiemeyer
59 / 365

Frozen Pitcher

This was a frozen pitcher I wanted to photograph, but the picture didn’t turn out as well as I had hoped so I played with the editing to make it more interesting.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hello! I'm a 14-year-old who has challenged myself before to do 365, but as I was very young at the time, I wasn't able to...
16% complete

