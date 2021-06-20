Previous
In the Alley by zwiemeyer
61 / 365

In the Alley

Found this shot in a very cool alley. I am super proud of it and thank these girls for modeling unknowingly for me as well as the setup of the alley which led to amazing circumstances for this photo!
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hello! I'm a 14-year-old who has challenged myself before to do 365, but as I was very young at the time, I wasn't able to...
16% complete

Virginia Stapleton ace
A wonderful local color shot, and the girls a definite plus. Love the bright colors, the textures of brick, and feel of it all! Fave
June 20th, 2021  
