Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
61 / 365
In the Alley
Found this shot in a very cool alley. I am super proud of it and thank these girls for modeling unknowingly for me as well as the setup of the alley which led to amazing circumstances for this photo!
20th June 2021
20th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zoe Wiemeyer
@zwiemeyer
Hello! I'm a 14-year-old who has challenged myself before to do 365, but as I was very young at the time, I wasn't able to...
61
photos
4
followers
6
following
16% complete
View this month »
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bar
,
city
,
statue
,
alley
,
everyday
,
street-82
Virginia Stapleton
ace
A wonderful local color shot, and the girls a definite plus. Love the bright colors, the textures of brick, and feel of it all! Fave
June 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close