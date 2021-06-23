Previous
Next
Waiting for Someone by zwiemeyer
64 / 365

Waiting for Someone

A cool scene to observe and to capture.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Zoe Wiemeyer

@zwiemeyer
Hello! I'm a 14-year-old who has challenged myself before to do 365, but as I was very young at the time, I wasn't able to...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Nice
June 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise