The Sky Garden by 365jgh
102 / 365

The Sky Garden

Filling in an April gap form the archive. Evening view across the Thames from the "Walkie Talkie" Sky Garden
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

JudyG

@365jgh
75% complete

