Flying away
Looking back through unused pictures I came across this, one of the first pictures I took with my new (ish) camera.
29th March 2020
29th Mar 20
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
Tags
sea
,
gull
,
air
,
plane
,
jumbo
,
airbus
