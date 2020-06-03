Previous
Early Evening Sun
Early Evening Sun

This is Fairfield, just down the road from our house. In warm weather always full of people doing stuff, from football to yoga, boxing, running frisbee, badminton, drinking, picnicing, dog walking etc etc
3rd June 2020

Nick

@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London.
